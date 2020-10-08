Located at 48 Locketts Dream off Cemetery Road outside Bowling Green, haunted scare park Skeleton’s Lair is once again open to the public for its 21st straight year of operation.
The park opened for the fall season Sept. 25 and will be open every Friday and Saturday night until Halloween on Oct. 31.
The scare park is closely following health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Co-owner Amy Birge said Skeleton’s Lair is ensuring a safe experience for visitors.
“We strongly believe we have went over and beyond what the current guidelines say,” Birge said. “We have been open for two weekends now and so far the public has responded happily to our precautions. It seems like everyone is already well trained in following the guidelines.”
The park’s website said staff and actors all complete a wellness check each night, which includes a temperature check upon arrival, high-touch areas are disinfected throughout the night, guests have their hands sanitized when entering each attraction and sanitizing stations are available on-site.
Skeleton’s Lair is asking the public to not visit if you are sick or have a fever and to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet apart from other guests in attraction lines and while walking through the park.
Also, all members of a party must enter together in groups, the park recommends the use of protective face coverings as mandated by Gov. Andy Beshear and costumes and makeup are prohibited.
“It just feels like people are ready to get out and have fun again,” Birge said. “There is already too much stress in their daily lives, and people are ready for haunted houses when the weather gets cooler. People are ready to come out.”
This year, the outdoor park offers four main attractions: The Skeletal Visions 3D Zone, the Haunted Woods, the Gold City Ghost Ride and the Doomsday Doll Factory.
The 3D-themed attraction features images that appear to pop off the walls and float. Every visitor will receive their own pair of 3D glasses, which have not been previously worn.
The Haunted Woods are a self-guided walking tour on a trail through the park’s woods with eerie scenes and haunted buildings including the Haunted House of Wax and Grimley & Sons Morgue. New to the woods this year is a Krampus attraction, which is a Christmas-themed scare.
Gold City Ghost Ride is a haunted hayride through scenes with larger-than-life characters and animatronics. Along the journey, you’ll pass through an old sawmill, a pirate ship and the circus town of Big Top Terror.
Finally, the Doomsday Doll Factory offers a tour of the factory where Hollywood’s creepiest horror dolls come to life. This attraction features live actors and special effects and is a two-story haunted house.
General admission to all four attractions is $32 while VIP Fast Passes that skip general admission lines are $42. If you have pre-purchased a ticket, you can use it any night of the 2020 season.
Tickets can be booked online at Skelton’s Lair official website and at the park. There is a limited amount of VIP Fast Passes.
“We have had nothing but good reviews so far and people have been very appreciative,” Birge said. “We are just so grateful that we have reopened.”
Hours of operation on Fridays and Saturdays are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Skeleton’s Lair will also be open on three Sundays this fall: Oct. 18, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1. The park will be open on the first two Sundays from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
The park will have a special “Blackout” event Nov. 1 in which the public will experience Skeleton’s Lair with only a flashlight. Hours on that day start from 6:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m.
