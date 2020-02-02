If we saw someone having a heart attack, many of us would know how to help. We’d start CPR or, at the very least, call 911.
But few of us would know what to do or who to call if we saw someone having a panic attack, or if we were concerned that a friend or co-worker might be showing signs of alcoholism.
On March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the LifeSkills building at 380 Suwannee Trail Street in Bowling Green, LifeSkills Director of Community Engagement Melanie Watts will teach “Mental Health First Aid,” a skills-based training course that is open to the public for the first time.
The course takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and opening up the lines of communication.
“Previously we’ve offered this training to LifeSkills employees and local professionals, but I am thrilled to be able to extend it to all community members,” Watts said. “I feel it would be extremely beneficial to anyone who deals with the general public in any capacity.”
In the course, attendees will learn risk factors and warning signs and symptoms for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.
Topics covered include:
- Depression and mood disorders.
- Anxiety disorders.
- Trauma.
- Psychosis.
- Substance use disorders.
“It is important to note that this course provides a general overview of mental health and teaches people how to be first aiders, not to diagnose or treat mental illness,” Watts said. “It is an eight-hour class conducted all in one day and we provide lunch. Space is limited to 25 students. We are planning to offer it quarterly but will consider teaching it more frequently if there is a demand.”
Watts hopes the class will help reduce some of the stigma that surrounds mental illness. Knowledge can lead to a greater understanding of the problems and situations that can stem from mental illness, she said.
The class might help people recognize some of the general triggers as well as red flags associated with mental illness, she said.
“Mental illness is often misunderstood and has an incredibly far-reaching influence on so many different facets of life,” Watts said. “It certainly doesn’t help that people are extremely uncomfortable talking about it. Most individuals don’t learn about it unless they have a family member or close friend who is experiencing symptoms. I’m truly hoping this class will educate some people, maybe create a little more compassion and break down some barriers.”
If you would like to sign up to attend the class, call Watts at 270-901-5000, ext. 3105.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.