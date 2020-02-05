Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has been designated as one of the “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management.
One hundred companies across the state made the 16th annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list. The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner April 23 in Lexington. The selection process is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.
“Receiving this honor is a tribute to employee excellence, and their commitment to serving our students, communities and institution," SKYCTC President Phillip Neal said.
The winners were divided into small, medium and large businesses – 15 to 149 employees, 150 to 499 employees and 500 employees or more.
