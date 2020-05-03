Seventy-one years ago, in 1949, the very first “May is Mental Health Month” campaign began in our country. Initially developed as a tool to raise awareness of psychological health concerns and conditions and to promote increased access to care and treatment, this national movement continues each May to fight stigma, provide support and educate the public.
These days, with the presence of the coronavirus and the resulting anxiety and physical distancing that affects us all, mental health is being taken more seriously than ever. “Prioritize Mental Health” is listed as one of Gov. Andy Beshear’s 10 steps for us to follow. Seeking out virtual social opportunities and maintaining a routine are some of the positive mental health suggestions included under his plan.
More detailed mental health guidelines can be found online at kycovid19.ky.gov and at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing -stress-anxiety.html.
“LifeSkills is the community safety net for those who experience mental health issues, substance use and intellectual disabilities,” said Laura Gaines, LifeSkills clinical director of adult services. “Please know that we are here for you. It is important for us to make our services accessible, especially during this pandemic. We are currently conducting services via telehealth, regular phone calls and we still have providers in service locations to see people in person whenever necessary … carefully practicing CDC guidelines.”
Gaines said anyone who is wondering whether they should seek assistance can access Mental Health America’s website at mhascreening.org and take a quick, free and confidential test to help determine if professional help is warranted. Screenings can also be conducted in person at LifeSkills offices throughout the 10-county Barren River region.
“To access LifeSkills services, call 270-901-5000. You will be connected to a care representative who will ask some general questions and then link you to the appropriate clinician,” Gaines said. “Please do not hesitate to call us. It’s what we are here for and it doesn’t have to be a long-term commitment. You might just need a little help getting through an extra tough day.”
Most services are covered through Medicaid or private insurance.
“If you need help connecting to the Kentucky Medicaid program, or understanding your benefits, we have professionals on hand to assist you,” Gaines said. “If you are uninsured and need assistance applying for available insurances through the Affordable Care Act, we can help or look for other resources that may assist you in getting treatment. Don’t let your financial situation be the reason you don’t seek help.”
When asked to share her own ideas about navigating through these trying times, Gaines said: “One of the things I think about a lot now is what are we doing to help those out there who were isolated even before all of this began? They are now more cut off than ever before. We keep looking for ideas to improve our own mental health, and one of the easiest ways we can do that right now is to show kindness to others. Think of little things you can do to brighten someone else’s day. These small gestures lift us up as well, so it’s a win/win. We can literally help ourselves by helping others.”
As examples, Gaines mentioned the following small acts of kindness that can have a big impact:
- Leave a note in your neighbor’s mailbox, to let them know you are thinking about them and are here if they need you.
- Phone family and friends regularly. In this day of texting, we sometimes forget how good it is to hear a loved one’s voice or to share a laugh. Video chats are a great way to “see” those we care about while we are apart.
- When driving, let someone who is waiting cut in front of you. A smile and a wave can brighten someone’s day when they may need it the most.
- Do something unexpected for someone, like ordering them a meal from a takeout/delivery restaurant, or paying for someone behind you in line at the drive-thru.
- Send an encouraging text or note to someone you know is struggling with work/family balance during this time.
- Call a local pastor or minister and offer to cook meals for elderly or homebound individuals in your neighborhood.
And remember, for crises or emergencies, LifeSkills’ HELP Line at 270-843-HELP (4357) is manned by mental health professionals 24/7.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.
