Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds Possible This Afternoon Into Tonight... Gusty south and southwest winds will be possible this afternoon and into tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect sustained wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph along with gusts of 30 to 35 mph, although a few gusts to around 40 mph cannot be ruled out. Stronger gusts could cause issues for high profile vehicles traveling on east-west roadways.