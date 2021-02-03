Connie Smith, president and CEO of Med Center Health, and John Kelly, a former senior executive at DESA International and Pan-Oston, have been selected as the 2021 inductees into the Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky Business Hall of Fame.
They will be inducted into the hall of fame March 23 during a virtual ceremony.
Smith joined Med Center Health in 1981. She received her associate degree and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Kentucky University, followed by a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Louisville.
In 2013, Smith received an ATHENA award, which goes to a business leader who has worked to promote women in business. In 2014, she was named to the WKU College of Health & Human Services’ inaugural hall of fame class.
Kelly was named 2019 South Central Kentuckian of the Year by the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky. His family is the namesake of the Kelly Autism Program at WKU, which provides educational and social support for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders.
The Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame was designed in 1992 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. Inductees are selected based on their entrepreneurial spirit, business achievements and positive economic impact.
Smith and Kelly will join 32 other business leaders who were honored in previous years for their leadership and community service. A portrait exhibit of inductees is housed at the Knicely Conference Center.
A list of previous winners can be found at the Junior Achievement website at juniorachievement.org.
