Service One Credit Union promoted Lisa Sneed to assistant vice president of marketing and advertising.
Sneed joined Service One in 2002 as a full-time teller and has since served as head teller, marketing coordinator and, most recently, marketing and member development specialist.
In her new role, Sneed will lead the marketing team focusing on digital content, social media, public relations and creation of the credit union’s marketing and advertising efforts.
Sneed is a Western Kentucky University graduate and has 14 years of marketing experience. She is originally from Campbellsville and has lived in Bowling Green since 2002.
