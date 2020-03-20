Christians tell one another odd things. We’re a little strange. We talk about giving, loving one another and “going the extra mile.” Christians talk about imitating Christ, which includes bearing, believing, hoping and enduring in all ways, every day.
Now, we’ve got to endure the coronavirus. The potential of spreading infection makes us think carefully about the things we’ve said.
We talk about sharing, and especially sharing in worship. We have a sacrament, Holy Communion, that’s all about our being joined together. We imagine ourselves to be connected with one another and with our Lord.
Our words and our practices sure make it sound as if we’re set up to be flattened by the coronavirus. What happened to sharing and giving? How can we greet one another and still keep social distance? You see what I mean. Be sure to cover your mouth!
This week, many of our local churches did not gather for worship. Some of us were able to livestream videos from our places of worship, but all the pews were starkly empty. The poor preacher sounded as if he or she was shouting in a barn, or a cave of echoes.
I was one of these reluctant, late-to-the-game TV evangelists. It was the first time I have ever been concerned about the production value of what we do. Should I powder my bald spot? Should I look directly at the camera? Are the stripes on my liturgical stole going to strobe on TV? These things seemed so immaterial a week ago. Now, the production matters.
The decision to pause in-person worship during the pandemic was not an easy decision. Churches conferred on this. We asked ourselves whether being together was essential. We wondered about people’s emotional need for personal contact during this crisis. We wondered about how well the church could stay in touch with people if we weren’t seeing one another regularly. What of sharing; of demonstrating mutual love for one another; of imaginatively enacting the presence of God in God’s house?
Christians tell each other a lot of odd things. The truth of those things is being tested right now. It doesn’t feel right.
It doesn’t feel right, exactly, but it isn’t wrong. The church has an important role. We are pausing in-person worship. But it’s not because loving, holding, sharing and giving don’t matter. It’s because those things do matter, and we are being given the chance to show that they matter by going the extra mile to protect one another. By not gathering in a crowd, we are doing loving service to our community.
The summertime reports of wildfires taught us about firebreaks. By cutting some space between out-of-control fires, firefighters can slow the advance of the destruction. There is little chance for containment or control without those firebreaks. The same idea stands behind social distancing. It’s a firebreak for the virus.
The Presbyterian Church was almost vacant Sunday, but the faces of the people of Bowling Green still came to mind. In our mind’s eye, we were seeing folks who would normally be here but who needed to stay at home so the virus could be stopped. Christian loving, sharing and caring come down to this: We have a responsibility to protect our community. We are willing to bear the sacrifice of missing one another. Missing one another, for now, is the best way to serve, help and protect people we love.
The author Samuel Clemens, whose pen name was Mark Twain, once had to send a telegram to his fans that said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” This has been the church’s word, too, on many occasions and many circumstances. In fact, Christians seem to have the most to offer when there is a crisis. We do not invite pain or suffering, but we have a curative recipe when pain and suffering arrive. We trust. We hope. We set ourselves to caring for one another instead of being dragged down by our own anxieties. We demonstrate our care however we can – even by pausing our together, face-to-face worship.
Will you join us? Will you wash your hands, cover your mouth and avoid crowds where the coronavirus could catch fire as an infection? Will you please pray for one another and for the leaders of churches that admit (as we must) that we’re a little confused right now? Will you use whatever extra time you have to write letters, call each other and help overcome isolation?
Now, if we could only figure out how to take up the offering in an empty church!
Christians tell one another a lot of things that the wider world has trouble accepting. But there is always time to learn to love.
– Matthew Covington is senior pastor of The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green.
