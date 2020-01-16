More than 95 vendors will fill Knicely Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the seventh annual SOKY Bridal Expo.
“I’m very pleased with how the expo has grown,” said Tootie Finkbone, a wedding planner and expo sponsor. “This show is for brides to come and plan their weddings, whether it is finding one vendor they still need or starting from scratch. There will be all kinds of vendors, wedding cake vendors, venues and whatever they are needing, they can find at the SOKY Bridal Expo.”
Finkbone said the expo will utilize the entire center with six areas where vendors will be set up. “I suggest attendees wear comfortable shoes and bring notepads and take lots of pictures,” she said.
For those starting a wedding from scratch, Finkbone said the expo will have the latest trends.
Models will also travel through the expo, showing the latest wedding dress fashions, Finkbone said.
There will also be a chance to win prizes.
“Grand prizes will be drawn at the ballroom,” Finkbone said. “There will be prizes such as a wedding cake, a string quartet that will perform at the winner’s wedding, DJ services and a $500 Visa gift card. The bride does not have to be present to win.”
To be eligible for grand prize drawings, brides have to visit vendors and have what is called a bridal passport filled out.
Admission for the expo is $10, but Finkbone is running an online special of $5 admission if people pre-register at sokybridalexpo.com.
“Each bride brings usually between one and 10 guests,” Finkbone said. “We had a bride bring 12 guests one time. It is a fun day. We have photo booths to take their pictures. Broadway the Clown will be there because balloons are a popular decoration again.”
Knicely Conference Center is at 2355 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.
– Follow reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.