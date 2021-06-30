U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a specialty management services company that serves oral and maxillofacial surgeons, has announced a partnership with Southern Kentucky Oral Surgery Associates, USOSM’s first Kentucky partner.
SOKY Oral Surgery Associates has four board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons and four locations serving patients in southcentral Kentucky.
USOSM offers its partner practices operational, marketing and administrative support services. Partner practices focus on patient care and retain complete clinical autonomy.
SOKY Oral Surgery Associates has locations in Bowling Green, Glasgow, Franklin and Russellville. Its surgeons include James M. Sutton, DMD; Jeffrey M. Clark, DDS; Shane A. Williams, DMD; and Jerry E. Cohron, DMD, MS.
They practice techniques ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal, as well as diagnosing and treating facial pain and injuries, and performing a wide range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.