Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... STONER CREEK AT PARIS AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BOURBON. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... LICKING RIVER AT BLUE LICKS SPRING KENTUCKY RIVER AT LOCKPORT LOCK ROLLING FORK RIVER NEAR BOSTON GREEN RIVER AT MUNFORDVILLE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...CARROLL... HARDIN...HART...HENRY...MUHLENBERG...NELSON...NICHOLAS...OHIO... OWEN...ROBERTSON...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 8:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 30.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 31.0 FEET BY THURSDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 32.0 FEET...LOW SPOTS ON NORTH AND SOUTH CHURCH STREETS IN WOODBURY FLOOD. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 30.8 FEET ON MAR 21 2008. &&