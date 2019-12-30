Hozier, born Andrew Hozier-Byrne, made his 2013 breakthrough with his gospel-fueled smash, "Take Me To Church." The tune, on another definitive chart of the 2010s, focused less on the challenges of his evolving career, though many would discuss on the topic.
In between his fondness for telling jokes at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Hozier discusses the relationship between the personal and political, the link between love and subversion, making it an explored journey into his work among press members and students enrolled in Bonnaroo University, under the curriculum from Belmont University.
"Backstage behind the bus...we have a stake into the ground," Hozier joked. "We have a pentagram mapped outside the bus, right now as I speak the band is putting on their robes and then we have the pre-gig sacrifice."
Hozier, laughing and entertaining his crowd with a surprise and improvised stand-up comedy set, sweept the conversation to music again. Earlier this year in March, the 28-year-old released, Wasteland, Baby!, the crucial follow-up album to his self-titled debut. The dark rock romantic and gospel-folk album focuses on a mix of themes.
"It's music that tells about truth. Protest music Total truth of an experience," Hozier said of Wasteland, Baby!, expanding his political palette while reciting the current world in its concern of politics.
The 14-track follow-up circles back to two cuts from the EP issued last fall, Nina Cried Power, a salute to protest songs, highlighted by those for Nina Simone.
The Grammy nominated artist performed the inaugural Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Ky, performing to a crowd with evident faith in his work.
"Gospel music to me is about liberation and emancipation. It's a very different way of celebration love and we imagine God's love might be."
Hozier's EPs and LPs can be streamed on all music services. Follow along at hozier.com and social media platforms.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is June 11-14, 2020. Prices for the four day event start at $299 with layaway plans starting $30 down and a new GA add-on options are available. Bonnaro can help with questions through the RooBot chatbot on the website or email at info@bonnaroo.com, or through the text line--only-- at +1 (615) 619-1492.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.