Sonya Dick of Smiths Grove has been appointed to the Kentucky State Board of Physical Therapy by Gov. Andy Beshear. She is also a member of the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties Wound Management Council.
Dick was appointed along with Karen Thompson of Louisville.
Dick replaces Talia Weinberg, whose term expired.
The Kentucky Board of Physical Therapy consists of seven board members appointed by the governor.
The board's mission is to protect the public by ensuring that licensure qualifications and standards are met and that appropriate disciplinary action is taken when violations occur.
