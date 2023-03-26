South Central Bank: Fifty years and growing

As South Central Bank celebrates its 50-year anniversary, its history dates back to 1889, the year Deposit Bank of Monroe County was first chartered.
The bank’s founder, James Kenneth Bale, purchased Deposit Bank of Monroe County in 1972. Deposit Bank’s 83 years of service to rural Kentucky provided Mr. Bale with a strong basis to found South Central Bank and to fulfill his dream of providing true community-centered banking services to the families, individuals and businesses of the area. The strong tree Mr. Bale chose as the bank’s symbol represents strength and longevity through its roots and was part of his vision of having a strong foundation within each community the bank served.
South Central Bank is a community bank providing traditional banking services to customers and small businesses for 50 years. They have developed lasting relationships, becoming deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Since the bank’s founding, they have been helping customers take complete control of their finances and reach their financial goals.
From its humble beginnings in 1972 as a bank with $10 million in assets, South Central Bank evolved into a bank holding company comprised of five individually chartered banks across South Central and Western Kentucky. Today, South Central Bank’s network of financial institutions has grown its total transactional assets to nearly $1.7 billion.
The success of the South Central Bank organization can be attributed to Mr. Bale always paying attention to the needs of local people in the communities he served. He invested in hard work, dedication and a strong commitment to succeed. These values are carried on today by the Bale family and South Central Bank’s employees. They are at the very center of the bank’s business philosophy.
Today, Mr. Bale’s children Ruthie Bale, Ellen Bale, Billy Bale, Lester Bale and Tommy Bale, serve on the Board of South Central Bancshares. Each is committed to their father’s simple approach and emphasis on extraordinary service. Extra care is taken to instill Mr. Bale’s founding values in each employee, regardless of the position they hold in the bank.
The plan to grow South Central Bank was simple – treat all customers honestly and fairly and the rewards of success will follow both – just as Mr. Bale originally planned. Under Ruthie Bale’s leadership as chairwoman of the board, along with president and CEO Tommy Ross, South Central Bank has become a recognized leader in providing traditional banking services and unparalleled customer service at 30 offices across Kentucky and Tennessee. Ruthie also served as the 2022 Chairwoman of the Kentucky Bankers Association.
South Central Bank is a true community bank focusing on the needs of businesses and families in communities where it holds branches and offices. Lending decisions are made by people understanding the needs of those families and businesses. The bank is designed to make a difference in the prosperity of their customers and communities and they live up to their motto – “small enough to know you, BIG enough to help.”