South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center: Where Cancer and Care Come Together

Every person’s cancer journey is unique. In January of 2021, Dr. Richard McGahan and Dr. Richard Seither turned their passion for patients and advancing cancer treatment into a joint venture and opened the South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center (SCKYRCC). Drs. McGahan and Seither, both board-certified radiation oncologists with a combined 60 years of experience, along with their trained physicians and exceptional staff, are dedicated to providing insightful and compassionate cancer care in the most efficient manner.
Cancer treatment is constantly evolving and so is SCKYRCC. The ever-growing center has been embraced by the physicians and patients in the region and attributes their success to excellence in patient treatment and care. Their years of experience translate into exceptional planning and therapy for each patient. In addition, they are constantly upgrading their therapeutic approaches and equipment, including a new CT scanner, to provide the best outcome for their patients.
Cancer care is multidisciplinary and requires a team approach, including multiple surgeons, oncologists, radiation oncologists, and supportive staff. SCKYRCC’s highly trained professionals work together and communicate to give their patients the best care possible. Cancer care is never a “cookie cutter” approach and options for patients may vary. Quite often, the patient’s presentation, exam and imaging, age, and pathologic parameters as well as other dynamics dictate the treatment course. Various treatment factors also need to be considered – intensity of treatment, side effects, length of treatment, and the patient’s desires are taken into account when constructing a care plan. Trust between the patient and the care team is a must. SCKYRCC recognizes that the patient is the focus and the patient’s health is their first priority. Presenting appropriate treatment options and offering the most complete and optimal approach to care are priorities for SCKYRCC. Let their experience work for you!
“Compassion – knowing the road is difficult for each person who graciously enters our center. Seeing each patient and family as one of our own. Listening, caring and walking the journey with each patient.”