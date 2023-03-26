 Skip to main content
PROFILES 2023

South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center: Where Cancer and Care Come Together

Every person’s cancer journey is unique. In January of 2021, Dr. Richard McGahan and Dr. Richard Seither turned their passion for patients and advancing cancer treatment into a joint venture and opened the South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center (SCKYRCC). Drs. McGahan and Seither, both board-certified radiation oncologists with a combined 60 years of experience, along with their trained physicians and exceptional staff, are dedicated to providing insightful and compassionate cancer care in the most efficient manner.

