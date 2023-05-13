U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie announced the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition from Kentucky's Second District at the art competition he hosted at the Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Center on April 24.
This year, 45 artwork entries were created for this competition between 37 students representing Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Hart, Nelson and Warren counties.
Southcentral Kentucky winners are:
Second Place Overall, Butler County High School student Konner Mason with "The Golden Era."
Overall Honorable Mention, Butler County High School student Ansley Givens with "Ghost."
"Facebook Favorite" winner, Glasgow High School student Carson Connor with "Taste of Home."
Barren County: Carson Conner with "Taste of Home" and "Moonlight Feathers."
Butler County: Konner Mason with "The Golden Era;" Belmont Christian Academy student Mahli VanMeter with "A Field of Blue" and Belmont Christian Academy student Claire Coleman with "Peace."
Edmonson County: Edmonson County High School student Nevaeh Gulley with "Amish Residence Drawing."
Hart County: Hart County High School students Julie Payne with "Lord of the Sands," Autumn Lutterman with "Two Bodies, Same Heart" and Kylie Spencer with "Sunrise City."
Warren County: Greenwood High School student Zoey Ma with "The Expedition of Terrestrial and Aquatic" and "Lost River."
Mason and Connor's artwork will be on display in Guthrie's Bowling Green congressional office.