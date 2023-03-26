Southern Touch Lawn and Landscapes: Landscaping with Love

When Alex Sewell started Southern Touch Lawn and Landscape in July of 2011, he had 27 customers, one truck with a trailer, and only offered mowing service.
Now, nearly 12 years later, he has 13 trucks and has expanded to providing full maintenance services for both residential and commercial properties. Sewell attributes his success to having confidence, determination, focus, commitment, faith and the art and love of what he does. He plans to continue growing his business by pushing forward, without losing focus of what’s important.
Besides regular lawn and landscaping services, Southern Touch offers fertilization and weed control, hardscaping, tree trimming, seeding and aeration, leaf blowing and removal, mulching and stump removal. Southern Touch can also help you with other chores to spruce up your home and garden such as roof cleaning, irrigation installation, gutter guard and downspout installation and laying sod.
And when summer rolls around, they can spray your yard for those pesky mosquitos, fleas, and ticks.
For Sewell, Southern Touch is more than a job. It’s a passion. His vision for the company is to become better each day by providing perfect customer service and maintaining a positive attitude. “You don’t have to get everything right,” he said. “You just can’t get everything wrong.”
He also feels it is important to give back to the community, which he does through his Mission Mow nonprofit. Each week, Southern Touch provides a free mowing or two during those times when people may not be able to do their own yard work.
“It was created to help people who may typically mow their yard or take care of their yard but maybe something happened where they’re in the hospital or have family members in the hospital so they’re traveling,” Sewell said. “It’s really just to help people in a bind at that time.”
“Southern Touch is more than a lawn care business,” Sewell said. “We serve a greater purpose than what’s on the surface. What we do is not who we are, even though we love what we do. Our team has taken many years to build and I firmly believe we have some of the best guys in the business – not speaking only of talent, but just genuinely good people!