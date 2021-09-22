Span Tech, which designs and produces custom plastic chain conveyor systems for manufacturers, broke ground Sept. 15 at its new location at 101 Hilltopper Way in Glasgow.
The company will relocate and expand its Glasgow operations. The project involves the renovation of a 42,000-square-foot building that was formerly home to Sitel and the construction of a 100,000-square-foot facility that will increase the manufacturing, warehousing and assembly areas to meet growing customer demand.
Span Tech purchased 10 acres on Hilltopper Way and is making a $13.2 million capital investment. The expansion is expected to add 40 jobs to Span Tech's current workforce of 87.