Kai Spande, plant director at Bowling Green’s General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant, has been named chairman of the National Corvette Museum board of directors for the 2022-24 term.

Spande, 53, has served on the museum’s board of directors for six years. He has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and manufacturing engineering.

Before coming to Bowling Green in 2015, Spande held positions as a director, plant manager and numerous other leadership positions for GM in Michigan, Ohio, New York, Japan and Germany.

Spande takes over the chairmanship from Glenn Johnson, who now becomes immediate past chairman on the board of directors.

Other board officers are chair-elect Kaye Wagner, secretary Michael LaRocca and treasurer Neil Watanabe.

