Smyrna, Tenn.-based SRM Concrete has announced the acquisition of Bowling Green Concrete.
SRM gained three concrete plants as part of its continuing expansion strategy.
Jeff Hollingshead, SRM’s CEO, said in a news release: “It’s good to have them. The Bowling Green area has been a service gap for SRM, so being able to fill it in with a great group of people is going to help us keep improving and growing.”
SRM Concrete is the largest privately-owned ready-mix concrete manufacturer in the country. Founded in 1999 by Mike and Melissa Hollingshead in Smyrna, the family-owned company has integrated more than 60 companies since 2005.
SRM currently has more than 4,000 employees with locations in 13 states.