State Farm donates to Junior Achievement

Representatives from Junior Achievement and State Farm Insurance are pictured during the presentation of State Farm's $7,500 donation to JA. Top row, from left: Emily Harlan (JA) and Kyle Woosley (State Farm). Middle row, from left: Abby Phillips (JA) and Curt Gammons (State Farm). Front row, from left: Allie Sharp (JA), Ginger Cleary (State Farm) and J.R. Wade (State Farm).

 Submitted

State Farm Insurance awarded a $7,500 grant to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. The funds will help increase the reach of JA’s “Life-Preparation Can’t Stop” workforce readiness and financial literacy program.

JA programs bring a level of connectivity to students that help make their daily classwork relatable to future careers.

Local State Farm agent Ginger Cleary said the agency wants to help build “safer, stronger and better-educated communities.”

“Educated neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and organizations like Junior Achievement definitely strive to make our local communities a better place to work and live,” Cleary said.

The local JA office serves K-12 youths in a nine-county region, bringing business and economics lessons into classrooms.

Funds from State Farm’s donation will go to support materials, training, volunteer recruiting and evaluation of students.

