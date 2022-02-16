State Farm donates to Junior Achievement

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 700 AM to 700 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened trees and tree limbs could be blown down and cause a
few power outages in spots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle on an east west highway. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM EST;
/9 PM CST/ THURSDAY...;
* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph;
expected.;
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.;
* WHEN...From 700 AM to 1000 PM EST Thursday.;
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.;
Weakened trees and tree limbs could be blown down and cause a;
few power outages in spots.;
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;
Use extra caution when driving on Thursday, especially if;
operating a high profile vehicle on Interstate 64 and 71. Secure;
outdoor objects.
Representatives from Junior Achievement and State Farm Insurance are pictured during the presentation of State Farm's $7,500 donation to JA. Top row, from left: Emily Harlan (JA) and Kyle Woosley (State Farm). Middle row, from left: Abby Phillips (JA) and Curt Gammons (State Farm). Front row, from left: Allie Sharp (JA), Ginger Cleary (State Farm) and J.R. Wade (State Farm).
State Farm Insurance awarded a $7,500 grant to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. The funds will help increase the reach of JA’s “Life-Preparation Can’t Stop” workforce readiness and financial literacy program.
JA programs bring a level of connectivity to students that help make their daily classwork relatable to future careers.
Local State Farm agent Ginger Cleary said the agency wants to help build “safer, stronger and better-educated communities.”
“Educated neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and organizations like Junior Achievement definitely strive to make our local communities a better place to work and live,” Cleary said.
The local JA office serves K-12 youths in a nine-county region, bringing business and economics lessons into classrooms.
Funds from State Farm’s donation will go to support materials, training, volunteer recruiting and evaluation of students.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.