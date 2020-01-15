The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Crop Production 2019 Summary shows an increase in corn production and a decrease in soybean and tobacco production.
“Too much rain early in the season, and then drought later in the season, kept the 2019 crops from reaching their full potential,” said David Knopf, director of the NASS Eastern Mountain Regional Office in Kentucky. “Yields for corn and soybeans were below 2018 levels. Tobacco yielded much better than the 2018 crop, which was damaged by excessive moisture.”
Corn production in Kentucky was estimated at 245 million bushels, up 15 percent from the 2018 crop. Yield was estimated at 169 bushels per acre, down six bushels from last year. The lower yield was offset by a 19 percent increase in acres harvested.
Soybean production for Kentucky was estimated at 77.7 million bushels, down 21 percent from 2018. Yield was estimated at 46 bushels per acre, down five bushels from a year ago.
Kentucky burley tobacco production was estimated at 77.9 million pounds, down 3 percent from 2018.
