The Black Crowes co-founder and Western Kentucky University alumnus Steve Gorman has a new radio show talking about all things classic rock.
“Steve Gorman Rocks!” can be heard locally on WDNS D93-FM from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. weeknights.
“We have about 40 stations coast to coast,” Gorman said. “It just started in September, so it is still growing. It is five hours a night, and it is classic rock and I get to tell stories.”
This is not Gorman’s first radio show. He previously was the host of “Steve Gorman Sports!”
Gorman said his classic rock show is more enjoyable to do.
“It is way more fun than doing sports talk, which I did for years,” he said. “In sports talk you actually have to research and follow current stuff. With classic rock, I could talk about AC/DC for nine years. I don’t need to research what ‘Highway To Hell’ makes me feel like.”
