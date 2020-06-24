Stifel Financial Corp. announced that its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., has opened a new Private Client Group office in Bowling Green.
The new office is led by Vann Doyle and Hunter Doyle. The advisers have more than 45 years of combined investment industry experience and are supported by Dana Garmon, client service associate.
“I am excited to have two respected and experienced professionals like Vann and Hunter join us in Bowling Green, our seventh office in the state of Kentucky,” said Guy Richardson, branch manager.
Stifel’s Bowling Green office is at 1131 Fairview Ave. and can be reached by calling 270-418-2118.
Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company based in St. Louis that conducts its banking, securities and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.
