Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems has teamed up with Everside Health to provide primary care services in onsite health clinics at the company’s Scottsville and Edmonton locations.
Associates working at these locations and at the Franklin facility who are enrolled in the company’s health benefits can receive health care at no cost.
In addition to the onsite health clinics, Sumitomo said it also provides the opportunity for all associates to participate in the company’s wellness program, Wired for Wellness.