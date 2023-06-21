Summer social to be held at Greenwood Mall Sunday The Daily News Ann Marie Dotson Author email Jun 21, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood Mall will host a free community event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the mall food court area.There will be children's reading and activities provided by the Warren County Public Library and live music by singer solo artist Sarah Houk. For more information, visit https://greenwoodmall.com/events or call (270) 782-9048. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ann Marie Dotson Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG auto dealer, employee charged with odometer tamperingOne critically wounded in shooting at motorcycle clubBGPD officer claims racial discrimination, retaliation in lawsuitWarren County grand jury returns indictments30 Bird eatery planning expansion to downtownCharges added in federal case against Franklin pharmacist, spouseDespite residents' concerns, Plano housing plan OK'd'Mr. Western' celebrates turning 101Ken BarrowBG man receives wheelchair upgrade thanks to NHRA legend Images Videos National News Outlook bleak for passengers on the Titan, despite massive rescue effort Sorority says rules allow transgender woman at Wyoming chapter, and a court can't interfere AP News Summary at 3:07 p.m. EDT Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel POLITICAL NEWS Justice Alito accepted Alaska resort vacation from GOP donors, report says Capitol rioter who shocked police officer with stun gun is sentenced to over 12 years in prison The Biden-Modi relationship is built around mutual admiration of scrappy pasts and pragmatic needs Ex-chief public defender to run for Pennsylvania attorney general Pride and pain for Biden as his son Hunter reaches a plea deal after 5 years of investigation Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Hosparus-Barren River 101 Riverwood Ave Ste C, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)782-7258 Website Soap My Ride Auto Truck & Pet Wash 3156 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)780-7717 Website Take Out Waiter of BG 836 US 31W Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)282-6401 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView