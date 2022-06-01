T.J. Samson earns awards for marketing Daily News Jun 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The marketing department at Glasgow-based T.J. Regional Health recently won multiple awards in the national Aster Awards competition for health care marketing. The 2022 Aster Awards, sponsored by South Carolina-based Creative Images Inc., received entries from across the United States.Entries were judged on creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal and execution. T.J. Marketing received the following awards:- Gold Award in the internal newsletter category - Gold Award in the billboard design category- Gold Award in the virtual tours category- Bronze Award in the crisis management category- Bronze Award in the billboard design category – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags T.j. Samson Community Hospital Marketing Aster Awards Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles'Cheese Queen' opening downtown locationFour in Barren arrested after toddler's deathWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG man suspected in girlfriend's death pleads guiltyJack JeannetteGina Denise Gentry (Pearson)Boussard among those running for city commissionBarbara Yawn MillerHelen Jean Carlisle (Prince)Man serving 70 years in BG slaying pleads guilty in Simpson shooting Images Videos State News Lexington plans new park with access to Kentucky River Help sought finding 2 who broke into historic train depot Jury convicts militia leader of pointing rifle at police 'It's all legal': Foreign college athletes cash in at home Police: Boy found in suitcase died of electrolyte imbalance National News AP News Summary at 3:27 a.m. EDT Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens Asian shares mixed after stocks retreat on Wall Street California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways POLITICAL NEWS Lawmakers to vote on budget, won't take up stadium bill Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan NY lawmakers begin voting on legal protections for abortions Arizona lawmakers hear from election conspiracy theorists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Stacy Carter, Realtor: Crye-Leike Executive Realty 1278 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)792-6313 Leitchfield Exterminating Inc 1150 State St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)796-1704 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView