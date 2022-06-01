The marketing department at Glasgow-based T.J. Regional Health recently won multiple awards in the national Aster Awards competition for health care marketing. 

The 2022 Aster Awards, sponsored by South Carolina-based Creative Images Inc., received entries from across the United States.

Entries were judged on creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal and execution.

T.J. Marketing received the following awards:

- Gold Award in the internal newsletter category

- Gold Award in the billboard design category

- Gold Award in the virtual tours category

- Bronze Award in the crisis management category

- Bronze Award in the billboard design category

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.