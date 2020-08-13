The Barren County Economic Authority has announced that T.J. Samson Community Hospital has made a three-year, $75,000 commitment to support BCEA's Transformational Investor program.
The commitment of $25,000 per year for three years makes T.J. Samson the highest-level investor in the economic development program.
The Transformational Investor program was created to increase funding for economic development in Barren County. Private investments from local businesses and individuals will allow the BCEA to be more competitive.
Funds raised will be used for an aggressive approach to economic development that focuses on brand awareness, targeted marketing, property promotion and infrastructure development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.