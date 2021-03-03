T. Marzetti Company, a manufacturer of specialty food products, is donating a Fanuc robot from its Horse Cave manufacturing facility to the Warren County Area Technology Center in the Kentucky Transpark to expand students’ knowledge of how to work with robots in a manufacturing environment.
“We hope this donation supports local students as they continue to grow their skills for their future careers,” said Shannon Johnson, plant manager at the T. Marzetti facility that employs 600 workers.
The Warren County ATC plans to use the robot to enhance educational offerings for students. Juniors and seniors from the Bowling Green, Warren County and Edmonson County school systems are eligible to take courses at the ATC, where teachers deliver work-ready programs.