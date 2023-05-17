Warren County’s Teen Angel program was selected to receive a $1,000 grant from The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program.
Teen Angel program awarded grant from Starbucks Foundation
Ann Marie Dotson
Editorial Assistant
