Editor’s note: Local students Jacob Tuang, 14, and Dory Bomba, 15, were recently named the middle school and high school winners, respectively, of the Warren County Public Library’s poetry contest for middle and high school students. Bomba, a freshman at Greenwood High School, won for a piece titled “My Name.” Tuang, an eighth grader at Henry F. Moss Middle School, was selected for his poem “We Are Gold.”
‘We Are Gold’ By Jacob Tuang
Graze your hands across the lands in search of scorned beauty
Because the beauty that’s adorned by descended children,
Whose ancestors’ faces they revitalized into fruition
They are carefully crafted with features cast into the shadows;
Traits that were not recognized as disgraceful,
Until it was distorted to be so by society’s eye
Alongside that societal disadvantage is the painful awareness of the exact thing
That warps your image
It’s the reason why you can’t recognize the person in the mirror;
Why you imagine the shards of glass and how it fits together
But when it’s reflected in front of you, it’s discordant and alien.
You claim to love yourself including the askew bits and pieces, but that’s all a lie
Not once have you truly registered how enchanting you are,
For you only play the fool’s game of mimicry
Instead of embracing the modern depiction of ancient allure,
We court attitudes of shame and hatred
We look towards negativity as a means of reliability,
And not once do we consider the implication our thoughts may have on our egos
We exist to chase better contentment;
Not once have we been consoled and ensured we are enough
From birth we’re taught we must be something more
That we must be cold and coarse
That we must conform to what we’ve been told
But we’re meant to be uncontrolled,
Bold and molded by our own hands
We aren’t meant to be undersold;
For behold, we are gold
‘My Name’ By Dory Bomba
It is not just a sound.
It is not just a word.
It is my name.
If I have nothing else, I have my name.
My right of passage.
My place in this world.
My legacy.
It is all dependent on a strange combination of letters.
My image is random consonants and vowels meeting up.
My walk through life is odd noises mashed together.
I will be remembered by aimlessly placed characters on a page.
I will be glued to this title for the rest of my days.
My prompt, my cue, my story.
My name is my life.
The history intertwined between the intricately picked letters;
The future waiting to tack onto it.
The invaluable phrase is the placeholder waiting for me to fill in.
The bespoke word is a story waiting for you to read;
From left to right, make sure you take it all in:
Pure perfection.
The pronunciation,
The spelling,
The meaning.
Perfect, Perfect, Perfect.
It is all me and it is meant to be.
Look it up in the dictionary of your mind and you will see me.
With a sound as resplendent as myself—
It reflects me. My beauty.
With a meaning as erudite as myself—
It reflects me. My knowledge.
With a look as aplomb as myself—
It reflects me. My confidence.
The little letters are a portrait to the viewer.
The small syllables are a diatribe to the listener.
I want to scream and shout it to the world.
I feel the need to bloviate about it to every human ever in existence.
My name is my life.
My name is my story.
My name is me.