Current job title: I have been a Realtor for 24 years and have been with Crye-Leike Executive Realty since 2003.
Hometown: I was born and raised in Birmingham, Ala., and graduated from Auburn University.
Family: Married 47 years to Kathy, who retired from teaching in the Warren County school system. We have three daughters and five grandchildren. Two daughters live in Lexington, and one lives in Louisville.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I took a trampoline class at Auburn University and was so awkward trying a flip that the coach told me he would give me a “B” if I never tried it again.
My dream job is ... to fly on a NASA space mission to Mars.
First job: Federal bank examiner for the U.S. government, working in Alabama and Georgia.
The best advice I ever got was ... Before getting really upset about something, ask yourself: “How significant will this actually be in 100 years?”
My hero (and why) is ... Billy Graham. He served God unselfishly, reaching millions of people and helping guide them to Jesus.
If I could do it all over again ... I would probably move to Bowling Green sooner. We moved here in 1981, and it has been a wonderful place to raise a family.
The part of my job I could do without is ... the unpredictable nature. It can be exciting and rewarding, but sometimes it can have significant major shifts of circumstances.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a business card.
The best meal I ever had was ... Christmas dinner at my daughter Laura’s house.
At the top of my bucket list is ... to take my wife to Greece. It seems to have such friendly people, great food and fantastic scenery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.