Current job title: Program launch manager, dance fit instructor at Bowling Green Athletic Club and Gym.
Hometown: Louisville.
Family: Parents and brother.
One thing no one knows about me is ... I used to make wedding cakes.
My dream job is ... gym owner and fitness instructor or a math teacher.
My first job was ... Chick-fil-A team member.
The best advice I ever got was ... persevere, always.
My hero and why is ... my mom, for her perseverance, faith and positive attitude during good times and bad.
If I could it all over again I would ... start to focus on my health and general wellness earlier in life.
The part of my job I could do without is ... unnecessary meetings.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... smartphone.
The best meal I have ever had ... Tagliatelle alla Carbonara on a Royal Caribbean cruise.
At the top of my bucket list ... travel to Africa or Asia and play with elephants and other animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.