Current job title: Marriage and family therapist at Alliance Counseling Associates.
Hometown: Brownsburg, Ind.
Family: I am widowed, and I have three children. My oldest son is 26 and lives in Milwaukee; my daughter is 22 and lives in Bowling Green; and my youngest son is 22 and lives in Bowling Green.
One thing no one knows about me is ... I watch cat videos in my free time.
My dream job is ... working at Barnes & Noble and alphabetizing books all day.
My first job was ... at Wendy’s in Indianapolis.
The best advice I ever got was ... your children will do what they see you do, not what you “teach” them to do.
My hero and why is ... Ellen DeGeneres, because she chose to be brave before it was trendy to be brave.
If I could it all over again I would ... do everything and nothing.
The part of my job I could do without is ... paperwork.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a prayer cross from St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.
The best meal I have ever had ... any meal I don’t cook.
At the top of my bucket list is ... two months in Italy.
