Garrott Bros. Ready Mix of Gallatin, Tenn., has announced the acquisition of Bowling Green's Kenway Concrete, which will operate under the Garrott Bros. Ready Mix brand.
Garrott Bros. Ready Mix has provided the northern middle Tennessee area with concrete and related products and services since its founding in 1950. This acquisition will allow the company to expand its territory.
Daniel Bugbee, Garrott's owner and president, said: “The acquisition of Kenway Concrete will allow the Garrott Bros. Ready Mix footprint to expand into southern Kentucky. The growth that we anticipate coming to the southern Kentucky area allows us to continue to provide our products and services to our valued customers, new and old.”
Kenway Concrete was established in 1971.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.