The Flip’n Axe is a Veteran Owned Indoor Axe Throwing facility

The Flip’n Axe was founded by Robert E Miller II and David J Green. Like many veterans, Robert and Dave come from very humble beginnings. Hard-working lower middle-class of America. Growing up there wasn’t many opportunities to succeed, other than work a skilled labor position or join the military. Not knowing each other at the time, they served in the United States Marine Corps. Both men were forward deployed to OIF & OEF over the span of their military careers. After separating from active service, like many wartime veterans, they had a difficult time transitioning back into civilian life.
Working a normal job was not quite enough for them and not fulfilling at all. While exploring job opportunities in Dallas, Robert was exposed to the sport of indoor axe throwing. He thought the sport would be a great fit for Eastern N.C, so he brought the fun new concept back with him. In April of 2018, The Flip’n Axe was born. A wild new concept in a rather conservative southern town was a monstrous gamble. However it quickly paid off. The Flip’n Axe became the talk of the town on every local newspaper to include the local news and radio stations.
After months of hard work and thousands of dollars invested perfecting our system, we were ready to share it with the veteran community. Joel Steele, a Marine Corps veteran and close friend of Robert Miller, loved the concept so much he opened the first franchised location in Bowling Green. With his help, we developed a system we can share with our fellow veterans. All of our franchises are currently veteran owned and operated.
It is a shining example of what we stand for. Finally something we find as equally rewarding as serving our country. That is serving our community; providing a common place where the community can come together, celebrate and share in the fun.
Every Flip’n Axe is independently owned and operated by veterans.