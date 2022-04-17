Simnel cake has been made in Britain since at least the Middle Ages. The origin of the word simnel is unclear – it may spring from the same root as semolina, a flour made from durum wheat. Equally, it could be named after Lambert Simnel, a pretender to the throne of Henry VII and therefore a traitor.
Originally affiliated with Mothering Sunday, when young people in domestic service went home to see their mothers, this cake has become more closely associated with Easter.
Made with the finest white flour and fruit, it has an interior layer of marzipan, that confection made with ground almonds and sugar. The cake is first boiled and then baked, and it often sports a crenellated crust, representing Christ’s crown of thorns. The top is decorated with precisely 11 balls of marzipan.
They represent the 12 disciples – minus Judas.
In the same family as peach, apricot and plum, Prunus dulcis represents sweetness, charm and delicacy. To the Chinese, it signifies feminine beauty, fortitude in sorrow and watchfulness.
Its name derives from the Greek amygdale. The amygdala is the name of the almond-shaped cluster of nerves in the temporal lobe of the human brain. This area is important in processing memory and emotion.
To dream of eating almonds signifies a journey; the sweetness of the nut translates to the journey itself. If it tastes bitter, put off your travels for a bit.
The almond expresses excessive haste, owing to its quick growth and early maturity. In England, “great stores of walnuts and almonds presage a plentiful year of corn.”
It was once customary in Germany to present the bride and groom with an almond at the wedding banquet. Jordan almonds, those pastel, sugar-coated wedding favors, symbolize both the sweetness and bitterness of marriage. Traditionally, they were packaged in groups of five, symbolizing happiness, health, longevity, wealth and fertility.
Almond branches were used to divine water and precious metals in both England and Germany. Even carrying some nuts about in your pocket could lead you to treasure. The wood is also highly prized for making magic wands.
As far back as the time of Pliny in Rome, the almond was a treatment for inebriation. Successfully climbing an almond tree can guarantee success in business.
Almond oil is used in cosmetics, massage oils and medicines. Apparently, it was one of first lady Jackie Kennedy’s beauty secrets, along with silk pillowcases and Dead Sea mud soap.
Finally, Jewish myth says the entrance to the underworld can be found at the base of an almond tree.
Careful you don’t bump into Iscariot there.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.