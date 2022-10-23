Mandrake root, long believed to possess special powers, was used in witches’ brews and spells. It was, however, difficult to harvest and not commonly found. People actually believed the human-shaped roots screamed as they were pulled from the ground.
Yes, just like that scene in Professor Sprout’s greenhouse at Hogwarts.
White bryony’s roots were a similar size and color to mandrake’s, and it grew wild plentifully in Europe. Unscrupulous “herbalists” would often sell it as mandrake, first cutting it to make it resemble a human form. They would even uproot a young plant and place it into a man-shaped mold – the tender roots would assume its shape as they hardened.
In 1726, Caleb Threlkeld wrote: “Out of the Root knavish Imposture form Shapes which they style Mandrakes to deceive the Vulgar.” The original meaning of vulgar is common – the common folk, in other words.
Even today it is mistaken for mandrake, which partially accounts for its disappearance from British hedgerows. It is sometimes called English Mandrake. Myth and superstition, after all, are much harder to uproot than bryony.
Bryony has long been associated with witchcraft and the black arts. Witches supposedly kept some concealed about their bodies, and they reputedly could grow it anywhere, even without dirt or water.
Digging up bryony was to tempt fate – doing so destroyed the digger’s own happiness forever. In ages past, people fenced in bryony plants growing near their houses, to protect themselves and others. Bringing it into a house invited misfortune to enter also. Conversely, hanging roots in the garden protected it from bad weather.
The name derives from the Greek “bruein,” meaning “to grow vigorously.” It is a fast-growing hedge vine, gripping as it grows. The species “alba,” meaning white, refers to the color of the roots.
Black bryony, also called Lady’s Seal, has black roots, which are used as a principal ingredient in birth control pills. It had this common name because it was used in plasters to heal scars and bruises – it sealed the skin. Regardless of the color, all bryonies are poisonous.
In spite of this, it was used medicinally in ancient times. Because of the extremely irritating effect of its sap, it was used as a purgative. It was also used to treat rheumatism, reduce fevers and alleviate backache.
Because of its rapid growth, it is sometimes used ornamentally to hide unsightly fences or walls. It has a pretty white flower and palmate leaves – they resemble a hand, beckoning the unwary.
Behind beauty evil often lurks, does it not?
