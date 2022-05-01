Like licorice, anise and similar-tasting herbs, cilantro is a “love it or hate it” plant. We are now finding the predisposition may be genetic. I myself cannot imagine anyone hating its bright, uplifting scent and taste.
This is another twofer: it gives us both an herb and a spice. The seed (spice) is called coriander; the leaf (herb) is called cilantro. Just to confuse things further, Europeans call all of it coriander.
The seed tastes of a mixture of lemon and sage and is used in curry blends, soups and baked goods. The leaf has a pungent flavor resembling parsley mixed with citrus.
Native to southern Europe, it has been cultivated for more than 3,000 years. Its name comes from the Greek “koriannon,” a type of bedbug thought to have a similar odor to this plant. Its seeds have been found in ancient Israeli caves. King Tut had them scattered in his tomb, a testament to their status as an elite foodstuff.
It is cilantro that gives so many Mexican dishes their unique aroma and taste. You can never put too much in homemade salsa. It’s also used in the cuisines of the Caribbean, India and most of Asia. The root is used in Thai salads and relishes.
Coriander has been used as a mild digestive tonic to relieve bloating and intestinal spasms, making it a perfect addition to spicy dishes. This is in line with Hippocrates’ dictum, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”
In ancient Egypt and medieval Europe, it was considered an aphrodisiac. Ayurvedic medicine uses an infusion of coriander to treat sore throats. The oil treats joint and nerve pain. Chewing the seeds can sweeten the breath, especially after eating garlic.
Hang a small bunch of “Coriandrum sativum” in the home for general protection. In the Middle Ages, it was used in love potions and spells, while wearing an amulet of the seeds would relieve a headache.
In the language of flowers, it says hidden merit or worth, and peace between those who do not get along.
Its flowers are an important nectar source for the beneficial insects that prey on pests in your garden. You can get two crops of it here in southern Kentucky: plant seeds in early spring and early fall. As with all herbs, snipping before flowering yields a sweeter leaf. Plant some for yourself to eat, and some for the beneficials to sip.
Have a tasty Cinco de Mayo. Buen provecho!
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.