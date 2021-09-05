The Maya believed humans had been fashioned from corn. Mayan mothers would pinch and rub their newborns’ heads to create the shape of an ear of corn. As adults, this enhanced not only their appearance, but their status in the community.
First grown in Mexico more than 5,000 years ago, corn soon became the most important food crop in Central and North America. The calendar was based on its planting. Aztecs, Mayas and Native Americans worshipped corn gods, most of them female and associated with fertility.
Among the Cherokee, the corn goddess is called Selu. In the Southwest, she is Yellow Woman or Iyatiku, the Corn Mother goddess. When shucking corn, maidens blushed if they held a blood-red ear: each one betokened a lover. In Kentucky, finding a few blue grains on a red ear will bring very good luck.
Native Americans taught Pilgrims to plant corn this way: three grains of corn and one little fish. The decaying fish fed the seedlings. Fish fertilizer is still a highly effective plant booster today.
A similar method was employed in England; when planting any sort of grain, four were used:
“One for the rook,
One for the crow,
One to rot,
And one to grow.”
Thunder on All Fools’ Day (April 1) “brings good crops of corn and hay,” while calm weather in June “sets corn in tune.”
During the Irish famine, American Indians sent corn, with which porridge was made in the poor houses. Many there still call it Indian corn.
It Italy, corn is thrown over the bride, harkening back to the time when Romans made offerings of corn to her. East Indian brides are showered with corn by their female in-laws. Before orange blossom became the vogue, the bridal wreath included corn, to ensure plenty.
Cornstalks were scattered about a house into which death had entered, to guard it against further misfortune. Dreaming of plucking corn signifies a secret enemy.
Bourbon whiskey, one of Kentucky’s signature exports, must be made with at least 51% corn. The industry uses 15 million to 20 million bushels of corn annually and generates a tidy sum in revenue.
In America’s colonial years, whiskey often was used as currency, as we had no mint. “The Whiskey Rebels,” by David Liss, is an excellent novel about an actual rebellion that happened when the young government first tried to tax this valuable commodity.
Whether you prefer to eat or drink it, corn is part of our rich history.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.