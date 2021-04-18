Love them or hate them, these golden beauties have a rich and varied lore. Known as “The Peasant’s Clock,” it was time for the peasant (country dweller) to begin work in the fields when its flower opened early in the morning.
The feathery seed head is a surprisingly accurate barometer. It is a perfect ball in fine weather, but when rain approaches it will shut like an umbrella. In the language of flowers, it says “Love, Faithfulness, Welcome, the Sun.”
Originally from Eurasia, this humble flower (or weed, as some would have it) attached its seeds to the clothing of early emigrants to hitch a ride to a new world. This miracle of nature has a flawless wind-driven seed dispersal system that no committee could design.
As every part of it is edible and it grows in so many zones, it is a valuable survival tool. It’s almost as if the universe was saying, “Look, you’re going to find these incredibly useful so I’m going to give you lots of them. You won’t even have to plant them – you’re welcome!”
Young leaves can be eaten as greens, while flowers are used to make wine. Science has proven that there are anti-inflammatory compounds in the roots and leaves. The Chinese recognized its ability to purify the blood and strengthen the immune system. Arabic cultures used it to treat liver and kidney ailments.
It is also used in divination. If you blow a seed head, the number of seeds remaining is how many children you’ll have. Also, it blows kind thoughts to a loved one who can’t be with you. If you blow all the seeds off, you are loved. If some seeds cling to the stalk, your intended may be having second thoughts.
A dandelion bloom can be held under a child’s chin to predict future wealth. The more golden the glow reflected onto the skin, the greater the fortune.
In astrology, dandelion is considered a masculine plant and is governed by Jupiter and the Sun. Wiccans believe dandelion tea will increase psychic abilities.
Weave them into a wedding bouquet to bring luck to the happy couple. Dreaming of dandelions foretells a happy union. Symbol of both grief and the Passion of Christ, dandelions also serve as one of the bitter herbs of Passover.
Dandelions are here to stay. Why not learn to love them?
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have some plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.
