The invaders lie on their backs, helpless, paralyzed and vulnerable to the many predators that consider them a delicacy. They hear the swoosh of wings and see a feathery shadow. Total darkness descends as they are eaten alive.
A ghastly death, it’s true, but it’s hard to feel sorry for a Japanese beetle.
The folks at the U.S. Agricultural Research Service tell us that geraniums may be the key to controlling this pest, which feeds on almost 300 species and costs the ornamental plant industry $450 million per year in damage.
“Within 30 minutes of consuming geranium petals, the beetle rolls over on its back, its legs and antennae slowly twitch, and it remains paralyzed for several hours. The beetles typically recover within 24 hours … but often succumb to death … after predators spot and devour the beetles while they are helpless,” Agricultural Research Service scientists say.
I can hear all you frustrated gardeners rubbing your hands together and going, “Heh heh heh.”
Plant lots of geraniums well away from the plants you’re trying to protect. This will serve as a lure crop. A bird feeder will help habituate the feathered avengers to that area. If you don’t want to depend on them, simply dispose of the beetles while they are still paralyzed. They may look dead but probably are not.
The foliage of Four O’Clocks is deadly to Japanese beetles, if you want a backup.
My thanks go to local gardener James Crocker for pointing out this excellent reason to plant geraniums.
Most geraniums that we buy are actually pelargonium. Linneas, when creating his great plant taxonomy, put the two in the same family. They have since become disentangled, but we still call the common annuals geraniums.
Several wild (actual) geranium species have been used in folk medicine for centuries.
“Geranium pretense,” or Meadow Cranesbill, has violet-blue edible flowers that are excellent in salads.
“Geranium macrorrhizum,” or Bigroot Geranium, is a sticky, aromatic perennial with hairy leaves that turn reddish gold in autumn. The spicy leaves and roots are added to potpourri. Bulgarians have used it as an aphrodisiac. It can be used for throat infections, stomach ulcers and internal bleeding.
“Geranium robertianum,” or Herb Robert, serves as both a diuretic and a treatment for toothache.
I’ve never warmed to geraniums, for reasons I cannot articulate. I don’t know if it’s the scent, the form, the bloom or what. Now that I know what an ally they can be in the eternal struggle against those ravaging monsters, however, I have a whole new respect for them.
Revenge is indeed sweet.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisa lisa13131313@gmail.com.