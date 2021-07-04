I found no folklore for “Heracleum mantegazzianum,” only warnings.
Long present in northwestern and northeastern parts of the United States, giant hogweed has not yet been documented in Kentucky. It has been confirmed in Virginia, Tennessee and Indiana, though, so it may be just a matter of time before it crosses our border.
It’s on the federal noxious weeds list, which is a sort of FBI’s most wanted for plants.
Brushing against or breaking the plant with your bare skin, especially in sunlight, can cause painful burns, lasting scars and even blindness. The culprit is the photosensitizing sap, which prevents the skin from protecting itself against sunlight, resulting in acute and severe sunburn.
Heat and moisture worsen the phototoxic reaction, which begins as soon as 15 minutes after exposure. Blisters will form within 48 hours. Sensitivity to sunlight can be long-term. The scars can last six years.
If you search “giant hogweed burns,” you’ll see what delights await you should you tangle with this bad boy. Just don’t look right before a meal. You’ll see baseball-sized blisters and rashes that resemble mamma’s marinara.
Sporting small white flowers in large umbrels, this plant has been described as “Queen Anne’s Lace on steroids.” Its sheer size will help you identify it definitively. It grows up to 15 feet tall, with stems 2 to 4 inches in diameter that feature ridges, purple spots and hairs.
If you find it on your property, DON’T use a weed eater. It will splatter the evil sap over you. Be especially careful not to get it in your eyes; that’s where the blindness comes in.
Before attempting removal, cover your body, head and hands completely. Wear gauntlet-style gardening gloves and protective goggles. Wash clothes in hot water afterward.
Dispersal is almost entirely by seed, so the first thing to do is remove flower or seed heads before cutting. Root cutting is an effective method. Be sure to cut into the taproot at least 6 inches below ground. You can then apply herbicide to the cut root to make doubly sure.
If you think you’ve touched it, run to the nearest shower. Cold water and mild soap are recommended. When you think you’ve washed enough, do it again. Another look at the pictures should motivate you.
For information about this and other invasive weeds close to home, consult “Invasive Weeds of the Appalachian Region” at https://extension. tennessee.edu/publications/Documents/PB1785.pdf.
Be on the lookout as you travel this summer for outdoor adventures. Let’s be safe out there.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.