The victor steps forth, fists raised, awaiting his shower of glory. Thousands of long-stemmed flowers rain down upon him.
The victor?
The gladiator.
The flower?
The gladiolus.
The Dutch version of the Roman motto “death or glory” is “death or gladioli.” Gladiators lived or died by the sword.
Symbolizing strength, victory and pride, these stunning beauties have been the show-offs in our summer gardens since the Romans called it “gladius,” meaning sword. Its foliage bears testimony to its name. An ancient Greek name was “xiphium,” which also means sword.
Gladioli grew prolifically in the Holy Land, and some have theorized that they are the lilies of the field mentioned in the Sermon on the Mount. The text illustrates the importance both of not being overly anxious about having your primary needs met, and appreciating the beauty of nature:
“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: yet I say unto you, that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.” – Matthew 6:28-9
The Victorians, in their language of flowers, used it to express infatuation or to say “you pierce my heart.” It can also symbolize love at first sight, sincerity and remembrance. Give gladioli to encourage someone who is in difficulty, or to congratulate one who has reached a milestone in life.
Gladioli have been used as food and medicine for centuries. In 16th century Europe, the corms (which gladioli, crocus and cyclamen have instead of bulbs) were used to draw splinters, boils and abscesses. In the 19th century, the American Gladiolus Society was formed to study its medicinal uses.
In its native South Africa, its corms were used to relieve coughs and colds. The flower can be used to treat blisters, cuts and scratches.
When roasted, the corms taste of chestnuts. They are commonly boiled in the Congo and serve as a major source of carbs. The edible flowers can be used in salads, soups and sandwiches.
It is frequently used in wedding decorations and serves as the birth flower of August. It is also associated with the 40th wedding anniversary.
The Eastern Gladiolus, which grows wild in the United Kingdom, is called “Whistling Jack” by children. They put the leaves between their thumbs and blow to make it whistle, just as we used to do with wide-leaved grasses.
Blooms last only a few weeks, serving to remind us of another Roman motto: “All glory is fleeting.”
