Few people in the northern hemisphere are unfamiliar with the sight of European holly in winter. It is most often found in its male form with long, spiked leaves and red berries. Its spikiness made it perfect for cleaning chimneys.
Pagans believed red was the best protection against enchantment. When Christianity became mainstream, red symbolized the blood of Christ. It is one of the plants believed to have formed Jesus’ crown of thorns, so in Germany it is known as Christ-thorn.
The ground beneath a holly was said to be the safest place in a thunderstorm, while a walking stick made of holly wood was the best defense against hexes and enchantments. Even Harry Potter’s wand is made of holly.
In the 1950s, two holly trees were felled in Devonshire, England, leading to violent protests from locals who believed they would be beset by poltergeists as a consequence.
We associate holly with midwinter and Christmas, but it was also a midsummer plant. Twice a year, the Oak King and the Holly King battle for supremacy. At midwinter, the Oak King conquers and reigns until midsummer, when the Holly King defeats him and rules the second half of the year.
A common British hedgerow plant, holly was often left uncut when hedges were trimmed. This was a nasty surprise for any witches who might have been running across the tops.
Pliny recorded that holly repels lightning, while its flowers can cause water to freeze. If a holly staff be thrown at any animal, even if it does not touch it, the animal will be so subdued by its influence that it will lie down beside it.
On certain days, Christmas Eve among them, a maiden used holly to see her future husband’s face. Placing three pails of water in the bedroom, she pinned three leaves of green holly opposite the heart. She went to sleep and was awakened by three yells, followed by three laughs.
When these died away, her husband would appear to her. If he moved the pails around, this indicated his attachment. If he did nothing, he didn’t really care for her.
In Wales, bringing holly into the home before Christmas led to family arguments. If it was left up past Twelfth Night, some other misfortune would occur. Keeping a piece that had been used in a church for decoration brought luck for the coming year.
Lastly, an abundance of berries foretells a harsh winter. Has anyone checked?
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.