If you ever want to go to Hosta heaven, visit the Garden District in New Orleans. Thousands of varieties are grown there. Hosta is one of our most beloved shade garden plants as evidenced by the way we continue to hybridize it for different textures, sizes and color combinations.
There are now more than 6,000 named varieties. Visit hostalibrary.org to see them all. Be sure to block out an afternoon for this botanical adventure.
We have drawings of the Hosta lancifolia from Japan that date back to 1690. The oldest known Hosta species in cultivation, it is the parent of many modern hybrids.
Hostas have minor medicinal and culinary uses; its young leaves and stems are sometimes cooked by boiling for about 20 seconds until leaves are bright green. Since the leaves are edible, they may be included in salads, although they add more texture than flavor.
The flowers are said to have anti-cancer properties and are also edible with a peppery flavor. They are cooked similarly to zucchini and can be used as a substitute. Essential oil is obtained from the leaves and used in perfumes. Hostas are native to Japan, Korea and China. Documentation of use as a popular garden plant, food, medicinal herb and a source for aromatics goes back to the Han Dynasty.
Hosta plantaginea was the first known Hosta on the continent of Europe in the 1780s. It was grown there under glass for its rare tropical attributes.
In China, the decorative part of a woman’s hairpin is made often of jade, shaped like the unopened flower bud of Hosta plantaginea. Chinese folklore says that a goddess dropped her hairpin, from which this beautiful Hosta grew.
Some of the highly desirable blue Hostas reflect that color because of a waxy substance on the leaves. Direct sun can melt that wax, making them appear green. These types especially should have no afternoon sun. Plantain lily or Funkia grows easily in well-drained soil with little care or fuss, though it is prey to the slimier class of critters. A little Epsom salt will discourage them and promote root growth.
Varieties with thicker, more deeply-ribbed leaves are touted as slug resistant; the little darlings can’t get their mouths around the ribs. Slugs and snails can also be discouraged by bird grit or pine straw spread under the plant.
Of course, the old shallow pan of beer works, too. Attracted by the smell, they crawl in and drown.
At least they die happy.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.