Any “Keeping Up Appearances” fans out there? Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced bouquet) is the “Look at me; I’m the rare and exquisite” sister – rather showy and superficial. References to this bulb are found in some of our earliest writings. Native to the eastern Mediterranean, this lovely and distinctive flower has the heady aroma and symmetrical form that make it treasured among gardeners and a welcome reminder that spring has sprung.
Representing constancy and sincerity, in the language of flowers it also says “Game, Play, Sport,” which makes sense given the following tale.
Classical mythology has it that these flowers originated because of the wrath of Zephyr, god of the wind. Apollo fell in love with Hyacinthus, son of the king of Sparta. One day as Apollo and Hyacinthus were playing quoits (similar to horseshoes), Apollo threw the metal ring and Zephyr, jealous and enraged, caused the wind to make the metal ring hit Hyacinthus and kill him. Broken-hearted, Apollo created the hyacinth flower out of the blood of his friend. Some even say the petals look like the Greek syllables ai ai, meaning “woe:”
The hyacinth betrays the doleful ‘ai’
And culls the tribute of Apollo’s sigh.
Still on its bloom the mournful flower retains
The lovely blue that dyed the stripling’s veins.
Greeks used concoctions to treat dysentery and spider bites, and to prevent a young boy’s voice from changing; thus it was popular with singing masters. The wild hyacinth grows in the Southeast, and since it is related to the onion its bulbs can be eaten. It was a staple food for early settlers.
There’s a tale about how they got to Holland, which is still the top breeding location. Trading ships carrying these bulbs wrecked off the coast of Holland. The bulbs washed ashore, where they rooted and bloomed. By 1725, more than 2,000 varieties were found in Europe. During that century, it became the “hot” flower of France; almost a king’s ransom was needed to buy certain bulbs. Madame de Pompadour insisted upon hyacinths to decorate the grounds and great halls of the Palace of Versailles.
These bulbs can be forced to bloom indoors in a special hourglass-shaped vase. Just give them a little water, which the roots will find as they elongate, and keep them in the dark for six weeks.
Enjoy some Hyacinths this year, and mind how you’re aiming that horseshoe.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have some plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.