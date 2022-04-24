Iris was the Greek goddess of the rainbow and the swift messenger of Hera and Zeus. Indeed, this popular perennial now comes in a rainbow of colors. Like the band of colors that appears in the sky, she has a bloom that is brief but very beautiful.
Greeks planted this flower on women’s graves, because one of Iris’ duties was to lead them to the Elysian Fields after death.
Considered by the ancient Egyptians a symbol of power, the iris was placed upon the brow of the Sphinx and the scepters of kings and rulers elsewhere. Its three large upright petals symbolize faith, wisdom and valor.
In Japan, the rhizome of “Iris germanica” protected against evil and was often hung from a home’s eaves. In the language of flowers, it says “I am burning with love” and “I have a message for you.”
A unique divination pendulum is made by suspending a rhizome from a sweet potato tuber. Place a vase of fresh iris in a place that requires energy cleansing.
Placing a piece of “Iris versicolor” (Blue Flag) rhizome in the cash register will keep a business solvent. In Iowa, it told housewives when to put away the winter underwear and bring out the summer – not “until the blue flags bloomed.”
“Iris pseudacorus” (Yellow Flag) symbolizes flame and passion. If its juice is rubbed on a painful tooth, the pain will depart.
This variety has served as the symbol of the Gauls in France since the first century. Yellow flags growing in a river reveal its shallowness. When Clovis I found a ford so marked on the Rhine, he moved his army over it to escape the Goths; in gratitude, he adopted it as his emblem. After he defeated the Alemanni in 496, his soldiers decorated themselves with iris blooming near the battlefield.
Not until the time of Charles IV did this flower adorn the flag of France. The name fleur-de-lis derives from Löys, in which manner the first 12 Louis, kings of France, signed their names.
The fleur-de-lis also serves as the symbol of New Orleans, honoring her French roots. The Saints football team sports it on their helmets. Though the team has enjoyed a less than stellar record over the years, New Orleanians nurture a fierce loyalty for them.
Others are not so kind. Driving through Louisiana once, I saw a sign for Interstate 10.
Beneath it someone had scrawled “Saints 0.”
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.