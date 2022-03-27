My favorite description of any plant, ever, comes from “Perennials,” Maggie Oster’s excellent reference book: “This is one of the easiest plants to grow, providing a quickly spreading groundcover for shade. Growth is considered rampant only by those with no taste or character.”
Convallaria, whose name derives from the Latin for valley, is native to Europe, Asia and North America.
It’s said that sniffing the tiny, highly scented arching bells of Lily of the Valley at bedtime brings sweet dreams.
Its origin tale springs from St Leonard’s Forest, variously located in Sussex, England, or the Vienne Valley near Limoges, France. In 559, Leonard, having renounced all worldly things, lived as a hermit in this forest.
The dragon Temptation lived there as well.
Being a mere human, and a man at that, Leonard had to fight Temptation often. Finally, after a particularly fierce battle, he slew the beast. In tribute to his bravery, the flowers sprang up where his blood was spilled – quite a common trope in plant lore – and are still there today.
In tribute to his valorous persistence in battling Temptation, which was second only to that of Jesus himself, he was beatified by the church.
Also called “Our Lady’s Tears,” these lovely flowers do have a somewhat ominous reputation. From Scotland to the west of England was once found the belief that one who planted them would die within the year.
I can attest to the falsity of this claim, having happily survived for decades.
This plant once betokened such ill luck that even the gift of a hanky embroidered with its blooms would be sure to be refused. Bringing the plant inside the house was extra hazardous.
Its German reputation is quite a bit brighter. The “May lily” is the symbol of happiness, purity, sweetness, humility and gentleness, and it brings luck in love. Whole villages would go out to pick “Maiglocken.” Nordic legend has it that it was dedicated to the goddess of the dawn, Ostara.
In Normandy, Lily of the Valley picnics were held, and in the Île-de-France, carts and wagons were decorated with them. They yield the traditional lovers’ scent of May Day. Lily of the Valley water, “aqua aurea,” was so highly valued it was kept only in vessels of gold or silver.
In the language of flowers, it says a good many things, including “Let us make up!” and “Our happiness is renewed.”
Display your taste and character – plant some Lily of the Valley this year.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.