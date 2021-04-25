They say mint, one of the oldest known cultivated plants, is like a camel: once it has its nose in the tent, the rest soon follows. It’s all in how you look at it, I suppose. One gardener’s invader is another’s cornucopia – there’s always plenty to share.
If you don’t want the “herb of hospitality” colonizing the surrounding area, however, be merciless in pulling up stolons in the spring, or grow it in a large shallow pot to give those spreading roots room to roam.
When the Greek goddess Persephone found out Pluto was in love with a nymph called Minthe, she turned her into a lowly plant. Pluto was unable to turn her back into a woman, but he did grant her the boon of a pleasant smell, which was released whenever she was stepped on.
Peppermint (“Mentha piperita”) is the medicinal variety. It soothes digestion, freshens breath, relieves congestion and calms nerves. Hot peppermint tea is just the thing for a cold. Romans wore peppermint wreaths and fragranced bath water with it. The liqueur Crème de Menthe is made with peppermint.
Spearmint (“Mentha spicata”) is more often used as a culinary herb. Mint jam, jelly, julep – all are made using this variety. It goes especially well with lamb dishes.
Of course, a region of our state is named for another type: Pennyroyal (“Mentha pulegium”), a powerful flea repellent. It was used to stuff mattresses and as a strewing herb to keep the home pest-free.
This one is not recommended for internal use, especially by pregnant women, as it can be toxic.
Mint’s essential oil has a mild anesthetic effect. Inhaling it treats shock and nausea and improves concentration. It was believed to cure hiccups and counteract sea serpent stings. There is a superstition that it shouldn’t be cut with iron.
This rather windy mint julep recipe is from none other than Henry Clay: “The mint leaves, fresh and tender, should be pressed against a coin-silver goblet with the back of a silver spoon. Only bruise the leaves gently and then remove them from the goblet. Half fill with cracked ice. Mellow bourbon, aged in oaken barrels, is poured from the jigger and allowed to slide slowly through the cracked ice. In another receptacle, granulated sugar is slowly mixed into chilled limestone water to make a silvery mixture as smooth as some rare Egyptian oil, then poured on top of the ice. While beads of moisture gather on the burnished exterior of the silver goblet, garnish the brim of the goblet with the choicest sprigs of mint.”
Henry, please. Do get hold of yourself. Some wag later wrote a parody of this recipe that ends, “Then toss that mess over your shoulder and drink the bourbon straight.”
I have to say I agree.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have some plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.
