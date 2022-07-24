...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO
7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room.
Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
&&
In 1609, King James I devised a brilliant scheme. If England planted mulberry trees to feed silkworms, they would save the trouble and expense of importing silk from the Orient.
It was indeed an excellent idea.
Unfortunately, the feasibility study had yet to be invented.
A little market research would have prevented two serious mistakes. Firstly, white mulberries, the ones silkworms prefer, do not enjoy the climate of Great Britain. They will grow, but they have to be nurtured carefully to thrive. Secondly, the trees turned out to be black mulberries. They take up to 10 years to fruit, so no one noticed the blunder until it was too late.
Still, the mulberry became an extremely popular ornamental and fruit tree in the kingdom.
Shakespeare mentions the fruit only twice in his plays. In “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Titania’s fairies feed them to Nick Bottom. “Coriolanus” gives it the barest mention:
“Humble as the ripest mulberry
That will not hold the handling.”
Nonetheless, a great furor arose when Shakespeare’s mulberry tree was chopped down in 1758 by Reverend Gastrell, who then owned the Bard’s house and gardens. There were riots in the town, so the good rev wisely high-tailed it to parts unknown.
An enterprising carpenter took the remaining timber and made snuff boxes, goblets and caskets. More of these survive than could possibly be genuine, but they are at least of mulberry.
Mulberries do not bud until danger of frost has passed, so they symbolize patience. They then bud so rapidly that it appears to happen overnight, so they also represent expediency and wisdom.
German folklore has it that the fruits are associated with evil, and the Devil uses the roots to polish his boots.
A medical text written by a Japanese Buddhist monk in 1211 C.E. claims mulberry is excellent for those who suffer from thirst. This has since been more specifically defined as those who thirst because they are diabetic. Researchers have now shown that the juice and a fruit extract are indeed hypoglycemic agents.
For the Chinese, the sun bird lives in the eastern sea atop a mulberry tree. This divine tree links Earth with the eastern heaven. It is also the symbol of the archer, Sagittarius, because Emperor Huang Di made the first bow to slay the tiger that had chased him into a mulberry tree.
If you ever have trouble visualizing the enormity of China, consider this: Of 1.4 billion people, more than 10 million are silk farmers.
Kentucky’s entire population is 4.5 million.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.